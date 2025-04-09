Breaking: Ibas Appoints Administrators for 23 LGAs In Rivers Despite Court Restraint

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd.), the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, has appointed new administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, in a move that comes less than 24 hours after a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt restrained him from doing so.

The appointments were contained in a Special Government Announcement issued on Wednesday morning by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika. The statement said the appointments take immediate effect from Monday, 7th April 2025.

This development follows a court order issued on Tuesday by Justice Adam Muhammed in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/46/2025. The case was instituted by the PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative, led by Courage Msirimovu, challenging the authority of the Sole Administrator to appoint LGA administrators.

In addition to the LGA appointments, Ibas also approved the reconstitution of boards of certain agencies, commissions, and parastatals which had previously been suspended. The government, however, did not specify which agencies were affected.

The newly appointed local government administrators include:

Abua/Odual – Mr Okroiyobi Animete

Ahoada East – Mr Goodluck M. Iheanacho

Ahoada West – Mr Promise Jacob

Akuku-Toru – Dr Tamunotonye Peters

Andoni – Surveyor Atajit Francis

Asari-Toru – Barr. Ibiapuye Charles

Bonny – Mr Kingsley N. Banigo

Degema – Dr Sokari Ibifuro Francis

Eleme – Dr Gloria Obo-Dibiah

Emohua – Barr. Franklin P. Ajinwon

Etche – Dr Onyenachi S. Nwankwor

Gokana – Prof. Gospel G. Kpee

Ikwerre – Mr Isaiah Christian Nobuawu

Khana – Dr Barinedum Nwibere

Obio/Akpor – Dr Clifford Ndu Walter

Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni – Dr Chukwuma Aje

Ogu/Bolo – Mr Eliel Owubokiri

Okrika – Mr Thompson Isodiki

Omuma – Manager Ikechi Wala

Opobo/Nkoro – Mr Fred Apiafi

Port Harcourt – Dr Sam Kalagbor

Oyigbo – Mr Eletuuo Ihianacho

Tai – Mr Nuka O.S. Gbipah

The appointments have sparked discussions across the state, especially in light of the recent legal proceedings.

Just last week, Vice Admiral Ibas had suspended all heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state. He also cancelled all ongoing procurement and tender processes by the MDAs, citing the absence of an appropriation law and in compliance with a recent Supreme Court judgment.

According to an earlier statement by the SSG, the sole administrator further directed all MDAs involved in such tenders to refund any fees already collected from contractors.

The unfolding situation in Rivers State continues to generate mixed reactions as observers await further legal and administrative outcomes.