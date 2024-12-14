Breaking: Fire Engulfs Christ Apostolic Church in Ibadan

… Traps Worshippers During Vigil

A tragic fire incident rocked the Christ Apostolic Church in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday night, leaving several worshippers reportedly trapped inside during a vigil service.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the church located on Road 1G, Wisdom Estate, Olohunda Road, in the Lagelu Local Government Area, as confirmed by sources on Saturday morning.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the congregation was observing a Friday night vigil when the flames erupted, catching many unprepared.

One eyewitness recounted the distressing moments, saying: “The incident happened at night, around 9:30 p.m. Some worshippers had dozed off to rest before starting the vigil when the fire broke out.”

Adding to the gravity of the situation, another source shared the plight of an elderly woman who became trapped due to her inability to move swiftly.

“There was an aged woman, so frail that she couldn’t walk properly. She was still inside the church when the fire was raging seriously,” the witness narrated.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the cause of the fire or the number of casualties, but the incident has left the community in shock, mourning, and searching for answers.

