BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Deloitte Nigeria Fresh Graduate and Exp. Job Recruitment

Deloitte is the largest private professional services network in the world. Every day, approximately 263,900 professionals in more than 150 countries demonstrate their commitment to a single vision: to be the standard of excellence, while working towards one purpose – to make an impact that matters.

In Nigeria, Deloitte is a leading professional services firm, providing Audit, Tax, Consulting, Risk Advisory, Business Process and Corporate Finance services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY