BlackRock Introduces Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product In Europe

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has launched a Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) in Europe, according to listing details on iShares’ website. The newly introduced iShares Bitcoin ETP will trade on Xetra and Euronext Paris, as per its latest filing. This expansion aims to capitalize on the rising demand for cryptocurrency investments.

BlackRock’s European venture follows the success of its U.S. Bitcoin ETPs, which have attracted over $50 billion since their launch. The company was among the first institutional investors to offer exchange-traded products tracking Bitcoin’s spot price after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved them in January 2024.

In addition to its cryptocurrency initiatives, BlackRock has signed a memorandum of understanding with Emirates NBD to develop an investment platform. This partnership will grant the bank’s wealth clients access to alternative investments.

As part of the collaboration, BlackRock and Emirates NBD Asset Management will introduce initial offerings focused on income and growth strategies for the United Arab Emirates. BlackRock will also support Emirates NBD Asset Management’s efforts to expand its private markets portfolio by providing marketing, education, training, technology, and other services, the companies announced.