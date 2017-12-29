Bitcoin Drops 7% to Trade Above $14,000

Biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin depreciated around 7 percent on Thursday, December 28, to trade just above $14,000 BTC=BTSP on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

Bitcoin has declined from record highs of nearly $20,000 earlier this year but is still up about 39 percent this month and has gained 5,000 percent in 2017.