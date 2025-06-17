Benue Massacre: Labour Party Demands Military Intervention, Full-Scale Probe

The Labour Party (LP) has strongly condemned the recent mass killings in Benue State, describing the violence as a “fresh wave of senseless bloodshed” and calling for immediate deployment of security personnel to vulnerable communities across Nigeria’s North Central region.

In a statement issued on Monday, the party’s National Caretaker Committee, led by Senator Nenadi Usman, expressed deep grief over the killing of over 100 individuals, including women, children, internally displaced persons, and security operatives, alongside the destruction of homes and farmlands.

“These victims were not mere statistics. They were human beings whose lives were brutally and unjustly taken,” Usman said. “Children who deserved protection were butchered. Mothers who should be nurturing homes were buried in mass graves. Fathers who stood to defend their families were mercilessly slaughtered.”

The LP’s acting National Chairman decried what she described as the Nigerian government’s persistent failure to safeguard its citizens, stressing that the attacks, which included burning of homes, ambushes on security forces, and repeated assaults on displaced persons, exposed a dangerous void in leadership and accountability.

“This carnage in Benue should shake the conscience of every Nigerian,” she stated. “It is more than a regional tragedy, it is a national disgrace. The helplessness of the victims and the audacity of the attackers are symptomatic of a collapsed security architecture.”

Senator Usman called for a comprehensive investigation into the attacks, insisting that those responsible regardless of status or affiliation must be identified, prosecuted, and brought to justice. She further urged Nigerians to go beyond mere condemnations and demand decisive, sustained action from authorities.

“To the grieving families, I mourn with you not just as a political leader but as a mother. To the children orphaned, the widows left behind, and the shattered communities—you are not alone. Your anguish reverberates across this country, and your cry for justice must not fall on deaf ears.”

The party also advocated for an urgent humanitarian response, including the provision of food, shelter, healthcare, and trauma support for survivors of the attacks.

Reaffirming its commitment to a more secure and humane Nigeria, the Labour Party pledged to continue pushing for policies that protect the lives and dignity of all citizens, particularly those in rural and conflict-affected areas.

“Nigeria cannot afford to normalise bloodshed. Enough is enough,” Senator Usman declared.