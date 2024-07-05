Beer Sectoral Group Appoints Abiola Laseinde as New Executive Director

The Beer Sectoral Group (BSG) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) is delighted to announce the appointment of Abiola Laseinde as its new Executive Director. This appointment took effect immediately following the end of tenure by Mr. Tony Eneh.

During his time, Tony made significant contributions to BSG’s growth, playing a key role in transforming and repositioning the group into a recognized and effective industry advocacy organization. He spearheaded the public policy strategy and government engagement for the brewing industry in Nigeria. His leadership saw the accomplishment of major fiscal policy and industry regulation milestones, solidifying BSG’s status as an influential industry voice.

According to the statement released by BSG, Abiola will be responsible for advocating for the organization’s interests in public policy and regulatory matters

Furthermore, Abiola will collaborate with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to carry out her duty of overseeing the Group’s operations and policy development. Nigerian Breweries, International Breweries, and Guinness Nigeria Plc are among the members of the Beer Sectoral Group.

Until her recent appointment, she is the Founder & CEO of Edniesal Consulting and the driving force behind The CIO Club Africa and CIO & C-Suite Awards Africa. Abiola brings on board over two decades of experience at the intersection of law, governance, and corporate leadership. She has demonstrated her commitment to advancing digital transformation and strategic corporate governance across the continent.

Throughout her career, Abiola has connected legal intricacies with business objectives, fostering environments where companies thrive. Her leadership has been pivotal in complex mergers, implementing robust governance frameworks, and driving initiatives that promote sustainability and ethical business practices. Abiola’s expertise extends to effective stakeholder management, showcased in her roles at PZ Cussons Africa, UBA Trustees, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, and as a Board Member of the Strap & Safe Child Foundation. She was also recently appointed as the Chairman of NOKASH, a fintech.

Abiola’s appointment comes at a crucial time as BSG continues its mission to develop the beer industry by encouraging sound professional practices among its members and promoting responsible drinking in society. Established in 1971 as a sectoral group under the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), BSG provides a platform for proposing policies that complement government efforts in policy formulation.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Contact Name: Promise Oriabure

Email Address: promise@edniesalconsulting.com

Phone Number: 08129251435

For more information about the Beer Sectoral Group, please visit https://beersectoralgroup.org/