BATN FOUNDATION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LAGOS STATE MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SYSTEMS DONATES SMOKING KILN TO FISH FARMERS

In a strategic effort to enhance the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in Lagos State, the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATN Foundation), in partnership with the Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority (LSADA), donated 40 fifty-kilogram smoking kilns to selected farmers and agribusinesses. This initiative, marking World Food Day 2024, aims to promote sustainable agricultural practices and strengthen local production.

With BATN Foundation’s support, LSADA also facilitated several weeks of intensive capacity-building programs and established four demonstration sites to provide hands-on training to over 200 participants from agricultural zones across the state.

The handover ceremony, held at the Police College, Ikeja, was attended by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, government officials, fish farmers’ associations, and cooperative societies. The governor used the occasion to advocate for greater efforts toward food security, underscoring the significance of smallholder farmers in advancing sustainable development.

At the Lagos Farm Fair, Governor Sanwo-Olu delivered a keynote speech on the theme, “Right to Foods for a Better Life and a Better Future.” He emphasized the state’s commitment to agricultural transformation and stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing hunger and malnutrition.

“Lagos is committed to transforming agriculture, and events like the Lagos Farm Fair provide a platform to empower our farmers while ensuring access to nutritious food for everyone,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Odiri Erewa-Meggison, a board member of the BATN Foundation, reaffirmed the Foundation’s long-standing dedication to empowering Nigeria’s agricultural sector. Highlighting the Foundation’s impact on over 300,000 smallholder farmers and more than 17 million beneficiaries nationwide over the past two decades, she stressed the ongoing need to foster food security.

“While we’ve made progress, millions of Nigerians still struggle to access healthy food. Agriculture holds the key to building a more resilient food system. At the BATN Foundation, we empower farmers—the backbone of our food systems—through training, capacity development, and financial support to create a sustainable future where everyone can access nutritious food,” she said.

She also expressed appreciation to partners, including the Lagos State Government and Stanbic IBTC, for their continuous support. Erewa-Meggison urged the public to support local farmers by buying locally grown produce and promoting small-scale farming as a step toward sustainability and self-reliance.

Dr. Rotimi Fashola, Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, commended the BATN Foundation and its partners for their valuable contributions to food security in Lagos. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that empower farmers and enhance productivity.

“We recognize the critical role of smallholder farmers in securing our food systems and will continue to provide the necessary resources and support to help them thrive,” Fashola stated.

Oludare Odusanya, General Manager of the BATN Foundation, emphasized the Foundation’s holistic approach to farmer support. He noted that beyond teaching best practices for increased fish production, market access and value addition are crucial to building resilience against price fluctuations.

“In our work with farmers, we’ve seen that it is not just about imparting knowledge for better yields but also equipping them with market access and tools for value addition to withstand market volatility,” Odusanya remarked.

The event attracted prominent attendees, including Emmanuel Fatal Audu, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture; Adetoro Adebanjo, Head of Consumer, Corporate, and Investment Banking at Stanbic IBTC; and Folusho Olaniyan, OON, Technical Director of BATNF, along with other dignitaries, government officials, and royal figures. All stakeholders reiterated their commitment to Nigeria’s agricultural development and food security initiatives.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude, highlighting how the donated kilns will enhance production efficiency and unlock new growth opportunities. Many acknowledged that the improved capacity would enable them to scale their operations effectively.

The Lagos Farm Fair, organized in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, continues to serve as a vital platform for smallholder farmers to showcase their products, expand market access, and explore business opportunities. It remains a critical driver of food security efforts in Lagos, promoting agricultural development and fostering economic growth.