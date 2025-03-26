Bankit MFB Leverages Gamification To Enhance Financial Literacy

Bankit Africa has adopted gamification as a key strategy to improve financial literacy and encourage better money habits among its customers.

In a statement on Monday, Yen Choi, Chief Executive Officer of Bankit Africa, announced that customers can now earn money while playing games on their phones, transforming traditional banking into an engaging, interactive experience.

Choi explained that integrating game dynamics into banking allows the company to move beyond conventional financial services like deposits, savings, and transfers. Instead, Bankit Africa is creating a financial playground that motivates users to develop responsible money management habits.

“One of my favorite games, ‘Royal Match,’ does this exceptionally well by providing rewards at just the right moments, keeping players engaged. This psychological hook—known as game dynamics—extends beyond video games and can be applied to banking. By using similar mechanics, we encourage users to interact with their finances in a more meaningful way,” Choi said.

Choi described how game dynamics—such as leaderboards, high scores, time-based challenges, and feature unlocks—make financial management more engaging.

“Instead of viewing banking as a routine necessity, our users experience it as an interactive, rewarding journey. For example, our ‘Goal Unlock Savings’ feature rewards users for engaging with basic app functions like making deposits, paying bills on time, and completing financial literacy challenges,” he said.

Once users meet specific engagement milestones, they unlock advanced savings tools that automatically allocate a portion of each deposit or withdrawal toward a specific goal—such as rent, a new phone, or a car. “Because they ‘earn’ access to these features through their efforts, users feel more invested in using them, reinforcing positive financial behaviors,” Choi added.

Choi emphasized that financial literacy goes beyond understanding financial terms—it’s about building habits that lead to smarter financial decisions.

“Many people, especially younger generations, find financial education dull and complex. Gamification makes learning about money more interactive and fun. Our app includes bite-sized financial literacy challenges, daily ‘money missions,’ and rewards for learning and applying financial concepts, transforming banking from a chore into an engaging experience,” he explained.

Beyond engagement, Bankit Africa’s gamification approach offers real-world financial benefits.

“We integrate real incentives into the experience. Users who develop strong savings habits may receive better interest rates, fee discounts, or access to exclusive financial planning tools. Our long-term vision is to create a loyalty ecosystem where users can redeem points for financial products or partner discounts—further reinforcing positive financial behaviors,” Choi concluded.