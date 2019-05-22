Bandits Attack Katsina State Communities, Kill 34 Persons, Many Injured

Residents take 18 bodies to Govt House, Emir’s palace

Bandits yesterday attacked some communities in Katsina State, killing no fewer than 34 persons and injuring many others.

The bandits invaded Mara Zamfarawa village in Danmusa Local Government Area; Sabon-Layin Galadima community of Faskari LGA and Yar’Gamji village of Batsari LGA, shooting sporadically.

Hundreds of youths from Batsari LGA marched on the Government House, Katsina and the palace of the Emir of Katsina, the state capital, with 18 of the bodies of the victims.

They protested what they described as persistent killings of residents in the area by bandits.

Residents of the affected areas in Katsina said 26 persons, mostly farmers, were feared dead during the attacks.

The police, however, said five were killed by the bandits in Faskari LGA but could not disclose the number of the dead recorded in Batsari and Danmusa LGAs

“They attacked Yar’Gamji village of Batsari LGA and killed 10 persons. They entered the village on motorcycles. The attackers also rustled many animals and injured many people,” an official of Batsari LGA, pleading not to be named, told THISDAY.

He said despite numerous attacks on Batsari communities, the bandits still move freely without being challenged by security personnel.

At Sabon-Layin Galadima village of Faskari LGA of the state, the bandits reportedly attacked the villages on Monday night and massacred 11 persons.

Local sources said the bandits, numbering about 30 on motorcycles, stormed the village about 8. 27 p.m. They killed the villagers and carted away many animals and motorcycles belonging to the residents.

Five persons were also reportedly killed yesterday at Mara Zamfarawa village in Danmusa LGA.

The bandits were said to have attacked the residents while working on their farms, forcing those that survived the attack to scamper for their safety.

Speaking on the incidents, the spokesman of the police in the state, Gambo Isah, said only five persons were killed at Sabon-Layi village of Faskari LGA.

He said: “On the Faskari incident, a group of Yansakai from Sabon Layi village, Faskari went into the forest and confronted the bandits since yesterday and did not report back.

Angered by the killings, hundreds of youths from Batsari LGA displayed the bodies before the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, and Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

The Emir sympathised with the protesters over the incident and prayed for lasting peace in the state.

Addressing the protesters, Masari said the government would ensure that banditry was tackled head-on.

