AVIATION JOB | Air Peace Limited Recruitment for Cargo Manager

At Air Peace Limited, we continuously strive for excellence in all we do. Through our people we are able to attain higher heights because their unique strengths and experiences help us turn challenges into opportunities. We employ the best talent and provide a great opportunity and environment for them to display their best skills in a service driven environment.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Cargo Manager

Location: Lagos



Job Summary

The Cargo Manager, shall be responsible for monitoring and organizing all activities within the APL cargo section.

The Cargo Manager processes outbound cargo in a timely, efficient, and accurate manner, supervise and coordinate the activities of ground crew in the loading, unloading, securing and staging of aircraft cargo or baggage.

This position shall also be required to manage the risk involving unsafe work procedures while same time, delivering customer satisfaction and reducing claims.

Qualifications

HND/B.Sc or any other relevant qualification.

IATA Operational Audit (IOSA) will be added advantage.

Competencies and Key Requirements:

High level of personal credibility.

Good customer relation skill.

Good understanding of Airline products and services.

Minimum 6 years work experience in Air Cargo Operations / Ground Handling / Freight and Warehousing of which last 2 years is on a Managerial level.

Application Closing Date

24th December, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and Credentials to:careers@flyairpeace.com