Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited Passes Audit Certification; Reinforces Commitment To Excellence And Transparency

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings and a leading life insurance service provider in Nigeria, has announced that it has successfully passed a comprehensive audit, which has resulted in the issuance of an IQNET-recognised certificate confirming that Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited has implemented and maintained a Quality Management System, by DQS Holding. This system covers the scope of Life Insurance and fulfils the requirements of the following standard: ISO 9001:2015.

DQS Holding GmbH is the holding company of the worldwide DQS Group, a Frankfurt-based group that provides assessments and certifications of management systems and processes of any type.

This milestone marks a significant advancement for the company and reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and operational excellence in the insurance industry.

This rigorous audit process assessed various operational aspects, financial practices, and adherence to regulatory standards, highlighting Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited’s dedication to exceeding industry best practices and fostering an environment of integrity and accountability. As a trusted provider of insurance solutions, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited recognises the importance of maintaining customer confidence. The successful completion of the audit, along with the IQNET-recognised certification, enhances the company’s reputation in the market and strengthens its relationships with valued clients. Moreover, it reflects a proactive approach to risk management and organisational governance, which are essential components in safeguarding the interests of policyholders.

Akinjide Orimolade, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Insurance, expressed enthusiasm regarding the company’s recent certification. He stated, “We are thrilled to receive this certification, which recognises our commitment to upholding the highest standards of governance and accountability. This accomplishment reflects our exceptional team’s hard work and dedication and reinforces our promise to our clients and stakeholders.”

He further emphasised the importance of trust within the insurance industry, acknowledging that it is foundational to building long-lasting relationships with clients. He remarked, “In a sector where clients need to feel secured and valued, we understand that trust is crucial. Our team’s commitment to transparency and ethical practises has been paramount in establishing this trust.”

Akinjide reiterated that as part of its mission to provide quality insurance products and services, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited will continue to strive for excellence and uphold stringent industry standards. The recent certification is an important milestone that further enhances the company’s profile as a leading insurer in the market. It reinforces our reputation for reliability and integrity while demonstrating our readiness to meet future challenges and opportunities in the insurance landscape.

“To that end, we are dedicated to investing in our people, processes, and technology to ensure we remain at the forefront of the insurance industry. We will continue to listen to our clients’ feedback, seek innovative solutions to their needs, and adapt our services accordingly. Our goal is to meet and exceed the expectations of those who trust us,” Akinjide concluded.

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited focuses on enhancing customer trust and ensuring financial stability. The company is committed to continuous improvement and innovation in its service offerings, enabling it to respond effectively to the evolving needs of its clients. This achievement is a foundation for the company to build upon as it strives to provide outstanding insurance solutions, prioritising customer satisfaction and security.

For more information about Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, visit www.stanbicibtcinsurance.com.