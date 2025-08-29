Asian Markets Mixed As Wall Street Extends Record Rally

Asian stock markets ended mixed on Friday following Wall Street’s latest record highs, while European shares slipped in early trade. The Dow and S&P 500 closed at new peaks on Thursday, supported by an upward revision of US second-quarter GDP growth to 3.3 percent from 3.0 percent, alongside strong earnings from AI chipmaker Nvidia. The GDP upgrade reflected stronger consumer spending and investment.

“After the initial release, there were concerns that the US economy was slowing quite sharply,” said Richard Flax of Moneyfarm. “But these latest data suggest the economy is a bit stronger than initially feared.” Investors are now focused on Friday’s US inflation data and its implications for Federal Reserve policy.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 closed down 0.3 percent, weighed by weak industrial output, while Seoul also dipped. Shanghai gained 0.4 percent, and Hong Kong rose 0.8 percent ahead of results from Alibaba and BYD.

Japanese industrial production fell 1.6 percent in July, driven by a 6.7 percent slump in vehicle output, which analysts linked to the impact of US tariffs. “That fall echoes the big drop in motor vehicle exports last month and suggests that US tariffs are starting to bite,” said Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics.

In Europe, London, Paris, and Frankfurt slipped in early trading after the Paris market rebounded on Thursday from earlier political concerns over France’s budget shortfall.

Oil prices edged lower, with Brent crude down 0.7 percent at $68.17 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate also down 0.7 percent at $64.17.

