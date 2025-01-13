Army Intensifies Crackdown On Oil Theft, Arrests 15 Suspects And Destroys 32 Illegal Refineries

The Nigerian Army is ramping up its efforts against oil theft and illegal refining in the Niger Delta, arresting 15 suspects and dismantling 32 illegal refineries across multiple states. The operations, conducted between January 6 and 12, span Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers states, targeting economic saboteurs involved in oil bunkering activities.

Rivers State:

Soldiers dismantle seven illegal refineries in Degema Local Government Area and confiscate over 20,000 liters of crude oil while destroying two boats.

while destroying two boats. In Nkisa, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, they seize 1,600 liters of crude oil and 1,200 liters of adulterated diesel.

and Along the Imo River, troops deactivate ten illegal sites and recover 19,000 liters of petroleum products.

In Odagwa, Etche, three suspects are arrested, and boats carrying 12,000 liters of stolen crude oil are seized.

Bayelsa State:

Soldiers dismantle an illegal refinery in Baberegbene, Southern Ijaw, and confiscate 1,500 liters of crude oil.

Operations in Nembe communities result in the destruction of another illegal site and the seizure of unquantified petroleum products.

Imo State:

Ten illegal refineries along the Imo River are deactivated, with significant amounts of stolen crude oil recovered.

Akwa Ibom and Delta States:

Troops maintain a strong presence, effectively curbing the activities of oil thieves in these regions.

Oil theft continues to undermine Nigeria’s economic stability, depriving the nation of billions in revenue annually. The government, under President Bola Tinubu, remains committed to increasing oil production from 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) to 2.5 million bpd while combating crude oil theft through collaborative efforts involving the Army, Navy, and private security firms.

These intensified operations demonstrate the government’s determination to protect critical oil infrastructure, bolster economic growth, and restore confidence in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.