FG Introduces Digital Trade Desk To Propel Startup Funding To $5 Billion

The Federal Government unveils the Technology Export and Digital Trade Desk, a groundbreaking initiative designed to attract significant investments into Nigeria’s tech ecosystem. This platform seeks to elevate annual startup funding from its current $1 billion to an ambitious $5 billion within three years, showcasing a bold step toward fostering innovation and economic growth.

Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, announces the initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment. He emphasizes that this move reinforces ICT’s role as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy, currently contributing 14–18% to the nation’s GDP.

The Digital Trade Desk is central to the government’s strategy to promote technology exports. It offers specialized support to local startups, enabling them to compete in African and international markets.

“With this initiative, we aim to boost the tech sector’s contribution to GDP to 21% by 2027,” Tijani states. “This Desk provides a comprehensive framework to nurture innovation, scale entrepreneurship, and increase global competitiveness.”

This project aligns with Nigeria’s aspiration to improve its ranking on the Economic Complexity Index (ECI), which assesses the diversity and complexity of a country’s exports. Nigeria, currently ranked 127th out of 133 countries in the 2022 ECI, seeks to diversify its trade portfolio and strengthen its presence in the global digital economy.

President Bola Tinubu’s vision for a $1 trillion economy underscores the importance of initiatives like the Digital Trade Desk, which integrates innovation, trade, and investment into the broader economic strategy.

In recent years, Nigeria has faced challenges in maintaining its leadership in African startup funding. In 2024, startups in the country raised over $400 million, falling behind Kenya’s $638 million. Mega deals such as Moove’s $110 million Series B funding and Moniepoint’s $110 million Series C round helped buoy Nigeria’s performance but highlighted the need for more comprehensive support.

The Digital Trade Desk aims to reclaim Nigeria’s position as a top destination for tech investments, providing startups with tailored programs, policy-driven interventions, and access to strategic partnerships.

This initiative represents a turning point for Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, setting the stage for innovation and global recognition while solidifying the nation’s position in the rapidly evolving digital economy.