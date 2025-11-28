Arab-Africa Summit Will Strengthen Trade Ties, Says Edun

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, says the Arab-Africa Summit will play a major role in strengthening trade relations and driving economic cooperation between both regions.

Edun spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the fifth edition of the B2B Agribusiness Matchmaking event organised by the Arab Africa Trade Bridge. He said the forum is expected to unlock new financing opportunities, stimulate partnerships and accelerate trade flows in the days ahead.

According to him, the summit signals a shared commitment to shift Arab-Africa relations from dialogue to concrete investment agreements that can support economic growth. He noted that the meeting comes at a crucial moment for Africa, following last week’s historic G20 summit in Johannesburg, the first hosted by the continent under South Africa’s leadership.

Edun said African economies continue to struggle with limited fiscal space and heavy debt servicing obligations, both of which restrict government spending on development. He described private sector driven growth, foreign investment and stronger regional partnerships as the most reliable path to sustainable development.

He explained that the forum places agribusiness at the centre of its agenda because the sector is vital for job creation, productivity and long-term prosperity. He added that Nigeria’s ongoing reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda have strengthened macroeconomic indicators and boosted the country’s attractiveness to investors.

The minister commended the Arab Africa Trade Bridge secretariat and partner institutions including the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, Afreximbank, Islamic Development Bank, ISFD and ICD. He also praised Nigeria’s local organising committee for supporting the event.

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation Chief Executive Officer Adeeb Aama said more than eighty businesses are participating. He stressed that the value of the gathering will be measured by the partnerships that emerge after the event. He added that agribusiness remains essential to every economy and is central to food security.