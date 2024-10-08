APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje Faces Resignation Ultimatum Over Zoning Controversy

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has been given a seven-day ultimatum to step down from his position by Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, a prominent party figure.

Zazzaga, who leads the North-Central APC Forum and previously served on the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, raised concerns over the violation of the party’s zoning arrangement, which has now sparked a growing internal crisis.

Briefing Journalists on Tuesday in Jo’s, Plateau State, Zazzaga outlined his objections, citing constitutional breaches and governance issues within the party.

According to him, “the APC’s national chairmanship was allocated to the North-Central zone, yet Ganduje, who hails from the North-West, was controversially appointed to the position in August 2023 following the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu.”

“The chairmanship was zoned to Nasarawa State in the North-Central, yet Ganduje, from the North-West, has assumed the role, clearly violating Article 31.5 of the APC Constitution,” Zazzaga stated,.

He revealed that efforts to address the matter through internal channels were dismissed, raising concerns that the chairmanship dispute could further alienate party supporters in the North-Central region.

Zazzaga warned that such a divide could weaken the party’s electoral chances in future elections.

Beyond the zoning dispute, Zazzaga also pointed to Ganduje’s ongoing corruption trial in Kano State, which he claimed tarnishes the APC’s image.

“For the sake of credibility and the party’s integrity, I call for the immediate resignation of His Excellency Abdullahi Ganduje, PhD, as the National Chairman of the APC,” He declared.

He explained that the letter demanding Ganduje’s resignation has been forwarded to key political figures, including President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, stressing that if Ganduje refuses to step down, a fact-finding committee should be set up to investigate the issues raised.

He further warned that legal action could follow if the ultimatum is ignored.