APC Commences Process to Elect New Leaders

The presidential ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) has started the process to elect new leaders.

Reports revealed that the APC has submitted a 21-day notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which is a requirement for the conduct of congresses and national convention.

The timetable for ward, local government, states congresses, including the national convention might be rolled out before the end of the week.

The list of the convention committee would also be announced soon and Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State might be named as chairman.

Ward congresses are expected to hold in the first week of May, while local government, state and finally the national convention would follow, including opportunities for objections and petitions as the election progresses.

The national secretary of the APC, Alhaji Maimala Buni, said the party had executed the first most important step towards conducting the elections, which is giving INEC a 21-day ultimatum.