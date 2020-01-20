Anthony Joshua Presents Belts to President Buhari

World heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, met with the President of Nigeria, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Saturday, in the United Kingdom.

He also presented his heavyweight belts to the President. Joshua’s action attracted accolades from the president’s aides and his family members, who attended the meeting.

The British boxer was born to a Nigerian-Irish father, Robert Joshua, and a Nigerian mother, Yeta Odusanya.

Recall that Joshua reclaimed his titles from Andy Ruiz Jr, a Mexican boxer, six months after the Nigerian-born-boxer lost the titles.

Ruiz had won the match in Madison Square, New York, while Joshua reclaimed the tiles in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia in December 2019.

The judges unanimously adjudged Joshua winner over Ruiz Jr and made history by winning the first world heavyweight title bout in the Middle East.

The 30-year-old now has his WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO heavyweight titles

Source: VON