Improved Infection Control Could Save $112 Billion In Healthcare Costs Annually

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) emphasize the significant financial and health benefits of strengthening global infection prevention and control (IPC) measures. Their latest report shows that better IPC practices could cut healthcare costs by up to $112 billion each year while boosting economic benefits by $124 billion annually.

Urgent Need for Stronger Measures

Nearly five years after COVID-19 emerged, progress in preventing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) remains slow. Although 71% of countries have active IPC programs, only 6% meet WHO’s minimum standards in 2023-2024. This falls far short of the WHO target of 90% compliance by 2030.

Enhancing IPC practices, along with basic water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services, is one of the most cost-effective strategies to prevent HAIs and combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in healthcare settings.

Disparities in Infection Risks

Patients in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) face up to 20 times higher risks of acquiring infections during medical care compared to those in high-income countries. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus underscores the urgency: “Outbreaks like COVID-19, Ebola, and mpox demonstrate how quickly infections spread in healthcare settings. Every country must do more to prevent and control infections.”

HAIs not only extend hospital stays but also lead to severe complications, including sepsis, disability, and death. Addressing these infections is crucial to reducing the global burden of antibiotic-resistant cases, currently exceeding 136 million annually.

Projected Benefits by 2050

Without immediate action, HAIs could claim 3.5 million lives each year. However, the WHO and OECD report indicates that implementing effective IPC measures could prevent up to 821,000 deaths annually by 2050. These improvements could also save $112 billion in healthcare costs and generate $124 billion in economic benefits each year.

Dr. Bruce Aylward, WHO’s Assistant Director-General for Universal Health Coverage, stresses the importance of prioritizing IPC globally: “Protecting patients and healthcare workers from HAIs is essential to prevent unnecessary suffering and ensure safe care for everyone.”