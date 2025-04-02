Algiers To Abuja Direct Flights Set To Launch April 6

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the launch of Air Algérie’s inaugural direct flight service from Algiers to Abuja, set to commence on April 6, 2025. This development is expected to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and Algeria.

In a statement signed by the Acting Spokesperson for the Ministry, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the new route is a direct outcome of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement between the two countries. Operated by Air Algérie using a Boeing 737 aircraft, the service aims to enhance connectivity, boost tourism, and facilitate trade and investment.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce the commencement of Air Algérie’s inaugural direct flight service from Algiers to Abuja, scheduled for April 6, 2025. This marks a significant milestone in the growing diplomatic and economic relations between Nigeria and Algeria,” the statement read in part.

The ministry commended the Nigerian Embassy in Algiers for its role in facilitating the flight’s launch. The inaugural flight is expected to carry the Charge d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Algiers, leaders of the Nigerian community, and representatives from the Algerian government.

The Federal Government has extended its congratulations to Air Algérie and pledged full support to ensure the success of the new route. With affordable fares and Algeria’s proximity to Europe, the flight is also expected to provide Nigerians with a convenient travel option to Europe, further positioning Nigeria as a regional hub for business, tourism, and transit.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant aviation authorities, extends its warm congratulations to Air Algérie and assures all necessary support to ensure the success and sustainability of this new service,” the statement added.

The ministry encouraged citizens and businesses to leverage the new connectivity to explore opportunities for trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between Nigeria and Algeria.