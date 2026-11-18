By Emmanuella Opara Isioma | November 18th, 2026

KEY POINTS

Education Minister Tunji Alausa says Nigeria needs skilled workers who can meet industry demands rather than graduates with academic certificates alone.

87,701 trainees have completed the first cohort of the Federal Government’s TVET programme.

The second cohort has admitted 150,000 learners from 1.49 million applications.

Government plans to strengthen skills assessment, certification, employment tracking and entrepreneurship support.

MAIN STORY

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has said Nigeria’s economic growth depends on developing a skilled workforce capable of meeting industry demands, stressing the need to prioritise practical competence over academic qualifications alone.

Alausa said technical and vocational education must equip graduates with skills to secure employment, establish businesses and contribute to national development rather than focus solely on awarding certificates.

The minister spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at the graduation and starter kit handover ceremony for the first cohort of beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative.

He said the country needed technicians, electricians, artisans and entrepreneurs with practical abilities to support industrial activities and economic development.

According to him, vocational qualifications under the National Skills Qualification Framework must demonstrate genuine occupational competence and earn the confidence of employers.

Alausa said the Federal Government would strengthen competency-based assessments, certification, employment tracking and entrepreneurship support to ensure that beneficiaries translated their training into sustainable livelihoods.

He maintained that the programme’s success should be assessed by the employment and business opportunities created for graduates rather than the number of people trained.

The minister disclosed that 87,701 trainees had completed the first cohort of the programme, covering trades such as welding, electrical installation, automobile mechanics, solar installation, fashion design, information and communication technology, agriculture and hospitality.

He added that the government received 1.49 million applications for the second cohort, with 150,000 learners admitted into accredited training centres across the country.

Alausa explained that the distribution of starter kits was being carried out in phases to provide graduates with the equipment needed to establish businesses or begin productive economic activities.

He urged beneficiaries to maintain the equipment and use it effectively, noting that practical tools were essential for translating vocational training into income-generating opportunities.

The minister also said the government would continue collaborating with employers, training institutions and private-sector partners to create employment opportunities for graduates.

Launched in 2025, the TVET initiative is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to tackle youth unemployment and address the gap between educational qualifications and industry requirements.

The programme provides tuition-free vocational training, stipends and start-up support, including starter kits, to help participants secure jobs or establish businesses.

At the 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit in October 2026, Alausa said the programme had been streamlined to 28 market-relevant trades, with 80 per cent of training dedicated to practical learning and the remaining 20 per cent to theory.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s skills development challenge extends beyond access to education to the ability of graduates to apply their knowledge in the workplace.

The TVET initiative is designed to address the gap between classroom learning and the practical requirements of employers. However, the number of trainees completing the programme will need to translate into measurable employment, business creation and improved earnings.

The availability of equipment, access to start-up funding and sustained collaboration with employers will also influence how effectively graduates use the skills acquired during training.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Nigeria’s development depends on a workforce with the competence to meet the needs of industry and society,” Alausa said.

“The lasting value of this initiative will be measured by what happens after training: graduates securing work, establishing businesses, improving their earnings and creating opportunities for others,” he added.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Federal Government plans to continue distributing starter kits to graduates while strengthening partnerships with employers and accredited training centres.

The second cohort, comprising 150,000 learners, is expected to undergo training across the programme’s approved vocational trades.

BOTTOM LINE

The Federal Government is positioning vocational education as a tool for addressing unemployment and meeting industry demands, with Alausa insisting that the real measure of success will be graduates’ ability to secure jobs, establish businesses and earn sustainable incomes.