By Emmanuella Opara Isioma | November 18th, 2026

KEY POINTS

House of Representatives summons NAFDAC, DSS and police over the circulation of fake drugs and adulterated drinks.

Four people reportedly died after consuming a suspected poisonous herbal medicine in Obi/Oju Federal Constituency, Benue State.

Eleven other residents were affected, with some receiving treatment in hospitals.

Lawmakers call for stronger enforcement and tougher penalties for manufacturers and distributors of counterfeit medicines.

MAIN STORY

The House of Representatives has resolved to summon the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Police Force over the circulation of fake drugs and adulterated drinks across the country, following an incident that reportedly claimed four lives in Benue State.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved on Wednesday by David Agada, representing Obi/Oju Federal Constituency, after residents reportedly died from consuming a suspected poisonous herbal medicine.

According to Agada, the incident occurred after three individuals allegedly introduced and distributed the herbal product in communities across the constituency on October 31, 2026, claiming it could treat typhoid fever, waist pain and other ailments.

He told lawmakers that several residents purchased and consumed the product, developing severe symptoms within hours and requiring emergency medical attention.

Four people were reportedly killed in the incident. They were identified as Awugo Joseph Oyije, who died on November 2; James Ogah Onma, who died on November 4; Ode Friday Ogah, who died on November 5; and Agi Edugbeke, who died on November 11.

Agada added that 11 other residents were affected and receiving medical attention, with two referred to hospitals in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The lawmaker warned that other residents might have consumed the suspected product without being identified or could be receiving treatment outside recognised health facilities.

He also noted that the product’s composition, source, manufacturing conditions, registration status, safety, dosage and possible adverse effects had yet to be verified.

Agada said the incident required urgent intervention by relevant authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, prevent further exposure and ensure that anyone found responsible was brought to justice.

Contributing to the debate, the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, described the circulation of counterfeit drugs and adulterated drinks as a national challenge requiring a broader response.

He expressed concern about NAFDAC’s capacity to monitor the country’s drug distribution network, noting that the agency had approximately 2,000 personnel, which he considered inadequate for its responsibilities.

Ihonvbere suggested increasing the agency’s workforce to at least 10,000 and urged lawmakers to consider tougher penalties, including life imprisonment or the death penalty for those found guilty of manufacturing and distributing fake drugs.

Similarly, Ali Shettima, representing Yobe State, called for stronger regulation of herbal medicine producers and the enactment of laws to penalise offenders.

However, another Yobe lawmaker, Fatima Talba, urged the House to consider the limited availability of affordable and reliable healthcare alternatives, arguing that some Nigerians turned to unregulated herbal medicine sellers because of inadequate access to other treatment options.

Peter Uzoekwe, representing Anambra State, proposed holding market leaders accountable for the manufacture and sale of counterfeit drugs, suggesting that executives of markets where such activities occurred should be removed.

Ismaila Haruna, representing Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, also called for an investigation into deaths allegedly linked to sexual performance-enhancing drugs.

Following the debate, the House resolved to invite NAFDAC, the DSS and the Nigeria Police Force to brief its relevant committees on measures being taken to address the circulation of fake herbal medicines and adulterated drinks.

THE ISSUES

The Benue incident has brought attention to concerns surrounding the regulation and distribution of herbal medicines in Nigeria.

Although existing laws prohibit the manufacture and sale of counterfeit, adulterated and unsafe medicines, lawmakers raised concerns about enforcement and NAFDAC’s capacity to monitor the country’s extensive drug distribution network.

The debate also exposed the challenge of limited access to affordable healthcare, which Fatima Talba identified as one of the reasons some Nigerians patronise unregulated medicine sellers.

The investigation will need to establish the composition and origin of the suspected product, whether it was registered with NAFDAC and the circumstances surrounding the reported deaths.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This issue has gone beyond NAFDAC which has only a staff strength of about 2,000 people. The agency requires at least 10,000 staff members to be able to execute its mandate,” House Leader Julius Ihonvbere said.

“Some of the people who patronise these do not have any other place to go to. It is not as if these people are forced to buy these products because even in the hospitals, there are fake drugs,” Fatima Talba said.

“Let us look beyond Benue and focus on what the issue of fake drugs is doing throughout the country,” Ali Shettima said.

WHAT’S NEXT

NAFDAC, the DSS and the Nigeria Police Force are expected to brief the relevant House committees on their efforts to tackle counterfeit medicines and adulterated drinks.

The lawmakers are also expected to consider measures to strengthen enforcement and penalties against those found responsible for the production and distribution of unsafe products.

BOTTOM LINE

The House of Representatives has moved to investigate the circulation of fake drugs following reports that four people died and 11 others were affected after consuming a suspected poisonous herbal medicine in Benue State.