Football fever takes over Lagos as Arsenal fans come together for an unforgettable celebration of football, entertainment and Premier League history.

HFM, Official Partner of Arsenal FC, brought the iconic Premier League Trophy to Lagos, kicking off the highly anticipated HFM x Arsenal FC Africa Trophy Tour 2026 with a celebration of football, music and unforgettable fan experiences.

Held at Landmark Events Centre in Victoria Island, the event welcomed thousands of enthusiastic Arsenal supporters and football fans for a day packed with excitement. Supporters had the opportunity to pose alongside the iconic trophy, capturing memorable moments and celebrating their shared passion for the game.

Beyond the trophy experience, attendees enjoyed a range of interactive football activations, engaging games and live entertainment, creating a lively atmosphere that reflected Lagos’ vibrant spirit and love for football.

“The passion for football here in Nigeria is incredible, and seeing so many Arsenal supporters and football fans come together in Lagos has been truly special,” said Opeoluwa Abiola, Managing Director, HF Markets Nigeria Limited.

“Through our partnership with Arsenal FC, we want to go beyond traditional sponsorship and create experiences that bring fans closer to the game they love. Lagos has been a fantastic start to our Africa Trophy Tour, and we’re proud to share this moment with the local football community.”

Bringing Arsenal Closer to Fans Across Africa

More than a trophy showcase, the Lagos event marked an important milestone in HFM’s partnership with Arsenal FC, reflecting a shared passion for excellence, connection and memorable experiences.

Through the HFM x Arsenal FC Africa Trophy Tour 2026, HFM continues to strengthen its connection with African communities, creating opportunities for fans to engage with the Club’s history and celebrate their passion for football.

With Lagos setting the stage, the excitement now continues across the continent.

Next stops: Nairobi on 19 November and Cape Town on 21 November, where even more football fans will have the opportunity to experience the Premier League Trophy up close. From Lagos to Nairobi and Cape Town, HFM is bringing the celebration closer to the fans, one city at a time.