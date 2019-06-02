Aisha Buhari Visits Katsina State, Expresses Deep Concern for National Security

With elections over, I will battle terrorism with full force, says Buhari

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, Saturday, expressed her frustration at the growing insecurity in the country, saying Nigeria runs the risk of a cataclysmic upheaval if the menace of banditry is not quickly contained by the security agencies.

However, in a related development President Muhammadu Buhari in far away Saudi Arabia restated his resolve to battle terrorism with full force now that the elections are over.

Mrs. Buhari while lamenting the appalling security situation in the country, said the people of the President’s home-state of Katsina were particularly worried that the rising spate of attacks and killings in the state was not a fitting requital for their overwhelming support for the president at the last election.

The president’s wife said these while distributing relief materials to over 25,000 victims of attacks by unknown gunmen in Katsina State. She challenged the security agencies to live up to expectations.

A flustered Mrs. Buhari said, “What we have seen here is beyond the strength of a state. We are not supposed to be here giving rice, milk and others items to victims of an incident during Ramadan period.

“This is a state where we got 1. 2 million votes free of charge. It is not proper for us to give highest number of votes during the general elections and allow bandits continue to kill people and keep quiet.”

While calling for a concerted effort to arrest the situation, she said, “The security agents should either assist to take action or allow the situation to continue until bandits finish killing our people.”

She called on all well-meaning Nigerians to speak up when things are going wrong in order to force action by the government, saying silence is counterproductive.

According to her, “We should not keep silent while things are happening, thinking that if something happens today it will not happen tomorrow. What happened today will happen tomorrow, it will also happen next tomorrow if we keep silent.

Source: THISDAY