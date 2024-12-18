Air Peace Expands Lagos-London Service With New Departure Option from Chinua Achebe International Airport

Air Peace extends its Lagos-London Gatwick service to include departures from Chinua Achebe International Airport in Umueri, Anambra State. This move enables travelers from southeastern Nigeria to connect to London via Lagos, enhancing the airline’s domestic-to-international connectivity.

The addition follows Air Peace’s earlier expansion in April 2024, which included seven other airports: Abuja, Asaba, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Warri, and Port Harcourt. The airline continues its efforts to provide seamless access to its Lagos-Gatwick flights, offering more convenient options for Nigerian travelers seeking reliable international connections.

Although Air Peace has not released an official statement on the Anambra expansion, the new connectivity is confirmed on the airline’s booking platform. Flights are available for passengers choosing Chinua Achebe International Airport as their departure point and London Gatwick as their destination. Economy class fares for these flights range from N1.3 million to N1.5 million, consistent with prices for similar routes from other cities in the airline’s network.

The inclusion of Anambra is a significant step for Chinua Achebe International Airport, which continues to grow in importance since its inauguration in 2021. The airport is rapidly becoming a key hub for the southeastern region of Nigeria, contributing to the country’s expanding aviation landscape.

Air Peace launches its Lagos-London route on March 30, 2024, with the goal of offering affordable and accessible international flights for Nigerians. Initially, economy class fares start at N1.2 million, much lower than the N3–5 million typically charged by foreign carriers. Business class fares are also attractively priced at N4.5 million, providing travelers with affordable premium options.

