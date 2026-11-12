Air Peace, Ethiopian Airlines sign deal to expand African air connectivity

By Emmanuella Opara | November 12th 2026

KEY POINTS

Air Peace and Ethiopian Airlines have signed a bilateral interline agreement to improve passenger connections across Africa and international destinations.

The deal will allow the airlines to issue tickets covering eligible flights operated by both carriers.

Passengers will benefit from single-ticket bookings and through-checked baggage where applicable.

Air Peace’s domestic and regional network will connect with Ethiopian Airlines’ international routes through Addis Ababa.

MAIN STORY

Air Peace and Ethiopian Airlines have signed an interline agreement to expand travel connections between West and Central Africa and international destinations, giving passengers access to a wider network through the two carriers.

The agreement will enable both airlines to issue tickets for eligible journeys involving flights operated by either carrier. It also covers passenger transportation and checked baggage services, allowing travellers to make connecting journeys under a single booking.

Under the arrangement, passengers may have their luggage checked through to their final destinations, where the service is applicable, reducing the need to retrieve and recheck bags at transit points.

The partnership combines Air Peace’s domestic, regional and expanding international operations with Ethiopian Airlines’ network across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.

For passengers departing from major cities in Nigeria and other West African countries, the arrangement is expected to improve access to Ethiopian Airlines’ international destinations through its Addis Ababa hub.

Similarly, international travellers arriving in Ethiopia and connecting through Ethiopian Airlines will have additional options for onward journeys to Nigeria and other West African destinations through Air Peace.

The airlines said the agreement was designed to improve travel convenience and support trade, tourism and economic integration across the continent.

Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, Mesfin Tasew, described the partnership as a strategic alliance aimed at improving connectivity and expanding travel opportunities.

“We are delighted to partner with Air Peace, a leading carrier in Nigeria, through this strategic interline agreement.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to enhancing connectivity, improving customer convenience, and supporting the growth of air travel across the African continent. By combining our strengths, we are creating more travel opportunities and bringing Africa closer to the world,” Tasew said.

Air Peace Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Allen Onyema, said the agreement would strengthen connections across Africa and create more opportunities for travellers.

“This partnership with Ethiopian Airlines represents another significant milestone in our commitment to strengthening Africa’s aviation connectivity and bringing the continent closer together. By combining Air Peace’s extensive domestic and regional network, and our growing international network, with Ethiopian Airlines’ global reach, we are creating greater opportunities for seamless travel in and out of the African continent,” Onyema said.

He added that improved air links could support stronger commercial and cultural relationships beyond the immediate benefits to passengers.

“Beyond expanding travel options, this collaboration reflects our shared vision of fostering stronger economic, commercial and cultural ties across Africa and beyond,” he said.

Onyema also reaffirmed Air Peace’s commitment to partnerships intended to improve service delivery and expand the airline’s reach.

THE ISSUES

The agreement provides a wider network of connecting routes, but its practical benefits will depend on the destinations and itineraries covered by the arrangement.

Although the airlines say passengers will be able to book eligible journeys on a single ticket and check baggage through to their final destinations, these services remain subject to applicable terms and conditions. The statement does not specify the full list of eligible routes, fares or when the arrangement will become operational.

The deal also does not represent a merger between the airlines. Both carriers will continue operating their respective networks while providing access to qualifying connecting journeys.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We are delighted to partner with Air Peace, a leading carrier in Nigeria, through this strategic interline agreement.”

Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer.

“This partnership with Ethiopian Airlines represents another significant milestone in our commitment to strengthening Africa’s aviation connectivity and bringing the continent closer together.”

Dr Allen Onyema, Air Peace Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

WHAT’S NEXT

Passengers will be able to benefit from the expanded connections as eligible routes and booking arrangements under the agreement become available. Details of the routes, fares and implementation timetable were not provided in the announcement.

BOTTOM LINE

The interline agreement gives Air Peace and Ethiopian Airlines an opportunity to combine their networks and widen travel options for passengers moving between West Africa, other parts of the continent and international destinations.