Jigawa schoolgirls win N750,000 at national cybersecurity competition

Key Points

Students of Government Girls Unity Secondary School, Gwaram, Jigawa State, have won N750,000.

The students secured second position in the secondary school category of the 2026 International Cybersecurity Conference.

The competition featured schools from different parts of Nigeria.

Jigawa education officials say the achievement highlights the potential of girls in ICT and cybersecurity.

The state education board has encouraged teachers to support students’ participation in academic competitions.

Main Story

Students of Government Girls Unity Secondary School, Gwaram, in Jigawa State, have won N750,000 after securing second position in the secondary school category of the 2026 International Cybersecurity Conference (ICSC).

The students represented Jigawa State at the second edition of the competition, which brought together secondary schools from different parts of Nigeria to showcase their knowledge and skills in cybersecurity.

The Director of the school, Hadiza Aliyu, disclosed this while presenting the students to the Chairman of the Jigawa State Senior Secondary Education Board, Prof. Abubakar Yushau.

The development was contained in a statement issued by the board’s spokesperson, Wasilu Ringim, on Wednesday in Dutse.

Aliyu attributed the students’ success to the quality of teaching and learning in the school, particularly in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and cybersecurity.

She said the achievement reflected the commitment of the school to equipping students with relevant digital knowledge and skills needed to compete in an increasingly technology-driven world.

The competition provided an opportunity for participating schools to demonstrate their understanding of cybersecurity and other aspects of digital technology.

The Issues

The achievement comes amid growing attention to digital education and the need to equip Nigerian students with practical technology skills.

As more activities move online, cybersecurity knowledge has become increasingly important, particularly for young people who regularly use digital platforms for communication, learning and information sharing.

However, access to quality ICT education, modern learning facilities and practical technology training remains uneven across many schools.

Encouraging girls to participate in technology-related programmes is also important in expanding opportunities for female students in fields such as cybersecurity, software development and other digital careers.

The performance of the Jigawa students demonstrates how school-based ICT education and academic competitions can provide platforms for young learners to develop their abilities and gain national recognition.

What’s Being Said

Reacting to the achievement, Yushau described the students’ performance as a source of pride for the school, the education board and Jigawa State.

He said the success presented an opportunity to encourage more girls to develop an interest in ICT, cybersecurity and other digital skills.

According to him, the accomplishment demonstrated the growing potential of students from Jigawa to compete favourably at national and international levels.

“The achievement is a significant milestone in promoting girls’ participation in digital technology and demonstrates the growing potential of Jigawa students, to compete favourably at national and international levels,” Yushau said.

The chairman urged the students to remain dedicated to their studies and continue developing their academic abilities.

He also called on teachers to provide students with the necessary guidance, encouragement and support to participate in academic competitions.

What’s Next

The recognition is expected to encourage the students to pursue further opportunities in technology and cybersecurity while inspiring other girls in Jigawa schools to explore digital education.

Sustained investment in ICT facilities, practical training and technology-focused academic programmes will be important in helping more students develop skills that can prepare them for future careers.

Support from teachers, school administrators and education authorities will also be necessary to ensure that talented students receive opportunities to participate in competitions beyond their immediate communities.

Bottom Line

The N750,000 prize won by the Jigawa schoolgirls represents more than a financial reward. It highlights the opportunities available to young female students when they receive the right encouragement and exposure to technology.

As cybersecurity becomes increasingly important in the digital economy, achievements like this reinforce the need to make ICT education more accessible to girls and boys across Nigeria.

With consistent support, the students’ success could inspire more young girls to consider careers in cybersecurity and other technology-related fields.