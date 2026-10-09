Agbugba urges African universities to link research with farmers’ needs

KEY POINTS

Professor Ikechi Agbugba says Africa’s food crisis stems partly from weaknesses in supply chains and agricultural systems, not just production.

His Brain Re-Engineering Initiative promotes local food processing, solar cooling hubs and technology adoption to reduce post harvest losses.

He wants universities to measure research success by its impact on farmers, communities and local economies.

MAIN STORY

Professor Ikechi Agbugba has called on African universities to link agricultural research more closely to farmers’ needs, while urging governments to prioritise food distribution systems, local processing and technology driven agribusinesses.

Agbugba made the recommendations during a masterclass at Nelson Mandela University in South Africa, held as part of the African International Teaching Week from October 5 to 10, 2026.

His presentation, titled Brain Re-Engineering: The Missing Link in Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems Development, introduced the Brain Re-Engineering Initiative (BRI) and the Brain Re-Engineering Concept and Reimagination (BRECR) framework.

He argued that Africa’s food challenges cannot be resolved through increased agricultural production alone, pointing to weaknesses in food storage, distribution and the systems connecting producers with consumers.

“This structural failure completely validates the core thesis of BRI our food crisis is not a production problem; it is system architecture and cognitive breakdown,” Agbugba said.

He proposed shifting government support away from a primary focus on agricultural inputs towards improved supply chains, including decentralised solar cooling hubs and cold chain networks to preserve perishable produce and connect farmers with urban markets.

Agbugba also advocated greater use of digital technologies in agriculture, including drone analytics, Internet of Things sensors and satellite data, while encouraging community financing arrangements to help smallholder farmers access equipment and infrastructure.

He said these measures could help attract more young people to agriculture by creating opportunities in technology, logistics and digital marketplaces rather than limiting agricultural employment to manual farm work.

On higher education, Agbugba criticised research assessment systems that prioritise academic publications and citation metrics without adequately measuring their contribution to local development.

“True productivity for African research lies in a shift toward ‘Publish and Progress,’ where academic success is measured by actionable policy influence, community impact, and regional economic transformation,” he said.

He called for universities to adopt field based research and interdisciplinary learning, with postgraduate students and agricultural scientists working alongside farmers and extension officers to address practical problems.

THE ISSUES

Agbugba’s proposals address several points in the agricultural value chain. Farmers may produce food but lose income when inadequate storage, unreliable electricity and poor distribution prevent them from reaching buyers in good condition. Local processing can also help retain more of the value generated from agricultural commodities.

His framework further argues that the perception of agriculture as low status work discourages young people from entering the sector. It proposes presenting agriculture as a business that requires technical skills, investment decisions and access to markets.

However, the proposed changes depend on practical conditions, including affordable financing, infrastructure, technical training and access to customers. Digital tools alone will not resolve these barriers if farmers cannot afford to adopt or maintain them.

The education proposal also challenges universities to consider what happens after research is published. Measuring field level outcomes could help connect academic work with agricultural productivity and rural incomes, although the framework’s impact would need to be assessed through actual implementation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We must eradicate this mindset poverty through targeted rebranding.” – Professor Ikechi Agbugba, on attracting young people to agriculture

“By utilizing Open-Ag Micro-Franchising and flexible, trusted community Vanguard or VSLA financing models, we enable lean smallholder groups to collectively access high-tech corporate infrastructure without falling into high-interest debt traps. – Professor Ikechi Agbugba, on helping smallholder farmers access technology

“A postgraduate student’s or agricultural scientist’s success should be judged by measurable yield increases, post-harvest waste reduction, and tangible income generation within nearby smallholder communities.” – Professor Ikechi Agbugba, on reforming research assessment

“The ultimate seed of sustainable production cannot be bought; it must be planted first right within the human mind.” – Professor Ikechi Agbugba, on changing approaches to sustainable agriculture

WHAT’S NEXT

The supplied interview material does not specify an implementation timetable, funding commitments or formal partnerships for the Brain Re-Engineering Initiative. The next test will be whether the proposals are translated into programmes that deliver measurable improvements in food preservation, farmers’ incomes and agricultural productivity.

BOTTOM LINE

Agbugba wants African agriculture to move beyond production targets towards commercially viable enterprises, stronger food supply chains and research that delivers practical benefits to farming communities. His framework places changes in attitudes alongside the infrastructure, financing and institutional reforms needed to support that shift.