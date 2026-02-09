African Airlines Navigate Record Demand Surge Amid Supply Chain Crisis

African airlines ended 2025 on a high note as passenger traffic surged by 10.3% in December compared to the previous year, capping a year of record-breaking demand across the continent. According to the full-year report from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), annual traffic for African carriers rose by 7.8% overall in 2025.

This growth was supported by a 6.5% increase in capacity, driving the region’s passenger load factor to a record high of 74.9%. While this remains the lowest load factor globally, the 0.9 percentage point improvement represents the strongest year-over-year increase of any region in the world.

The surge in travel interest has put significant strain on airline operations, forcing carriers to scramble to accommodate passengers. IATA Director General Willie Walsh noted that while people clearly wanted to travel more, airlines were continually disappointed by unreliable delivery schedules for new aircraft and engines.

These supply chain bottlenecks, combined with limited maintenance capacity, cost the global industry an estimated $11 billion in 2025. In response, African airlines have had to keep older aircraft in service longer than planned and maximize seat occupancy on every flight to manage the overflow of travelers.

Economic factors such as rising connectivity, an expanding middle class, and increased intra-African travel have been the primary drivers of this upward trajectory. In the air cargo sector, African carriers also outperformed the global average, posting a 6% increase in volumes for the year.

This growth was particularly visible in December, where African cargo demand jumped by 10.1%, the fastest increase recorded worldwide for that month. The shift in global trade patterns and the rise of e-commerce have allowed African operators to play a more central role in international logistics corridors despite persistent infrastructure gaps.

Looking toward 2026, the industry remains focused on transitioning from short-term “band-aid” solutions to long-term stability. IATA has called on African governments to provide supportive fiscal policies to accelerate progress in the energy sector, particularly for Sustainable Aviation Fuel production.

While the continent currently accounts for only 2.2% of the global air travel market, the consistent growth in both passenger and cargo traffic signals its burgeoning importance. The primary goal for the coming year will be a rebound in the supply chain to allow for a quieter, cleaner, and more efficient fleet that can meet the continent’s thirst for connectivity.