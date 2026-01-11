AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Beat Algeria 2–0 To Reach Semi-Finals

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have sealed their place in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after delivering a composed and authoritative 2–0 victory over Algeria at the Stade de Marrakech.

The quarter-final triumph confirms Nigeria’s status as one of the tournament’s most dominant sides and sets up a high-stakes last-four encounter against tournament hosts Morocco, who edged Cameroon in their own quarter-final fixture.

Coming into the match on the back of an emphatic 4–0 dismantling of Mozambique in the Round of 16, the Super Eagles arrived brimming with confidence, having already registered 12 goals across four matches — the highest tally recorded at the tournament at that stage.

Algeria, by contrast, had built their campaign on defensive solidity. The North African side were unbeaten heading into the quarter-finals and had conceded just once in four matches, earning a reputation as one of the most difficult teams to break down in the competition.

From the opening exchanges, Nigeria asserted control. The Super Eagles dominated possession, pressed aggressively in advanced areas, and pinned Algeria deep inside their own half. Victor Osimhen spearheaded the attack with intensity and pace, supported on the flanks by Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams, while Alex Iwobi dictated tempo from midfield, seamlessly linking defence and attack.

Nigeria created a series of clear openings in the first half. Akor Adams squandered a one-on-one chance, while another effort was dramatically cleared off the line as Algeria clung on. Despite sustained pressure, the Desert Foxes remained organised defensively, with goalkeeper Luca Zidane producing key interventions to keep his side level at the break.

The deadlock was eventually broken early in the second half. Osimhen rose powerfully inside the area to connect with a well-delivered cross, heading home to give Nigeria a deserved lead and ignite celebrations among the Nigerian supporters in Marrakech.

With the advantage secured, Nigeria continued to impose themselves. The second goal followed when Osimhen turned provider, setting up Akor Adams, who calmly finished to double the Super Eagles’ lead and effectively put the contest beyond Algeria’s reach.

Wilfred Ndidi anchored the midfield with authority, repeatedly disrupting Algerian build-up play, while Nigeria’s full-backs and wide players stretched the opposition, creating space and numerical superiority in advanced areas.

Algeria responded with tactical changes and attacking substitutions in an attempt to claw their way back into the match. However, Nigeria’s defensive discipline and game management ensured they remained in control through the closing stages, comfortably seeing out the encounter until the final whistle.

The victory propels the Super Eagles into the semi-finals, where they will now face Morocco as they continue their pursuit of a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title.