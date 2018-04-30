AEDC earmarks N10billion to meter 222,000 Electricity Users

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has earmarked N10 billion to provide 222,617 meters, in reducing the estimated billing method.

Engr. Ernest Mupwaya, the company’s Managing Director, stated this in Nasarawa State on Monday during the North Central consumer interactive session organized by the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on “Excessive electricity charges levelled on consumers by distribution companies” along with AEDC.

He said, “We have consulted Meter Assets Providers (MAP) so we can have an enlarged distribution which will cost us about N10billion for 222,617 aside from the N4.5billion we have spent on 150,000 meters.”

He said AEDC has online platforms to address complaints of overbilling. “Also, all the challenges of poor electricity and estimated billing will be looked into and addressed accordingly,” Mupwaya added.

Customers at the session lamented cases of over-billing and poor power supply. A consumer from Kogi state, James Moyer, said although he gets poor power supply when he needed it for his ice block business, he still gets huge electricity bill.

Mr. Bayo Ayodele, another customer, from Kugbo in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) lamented scarcity of transformers in the area and increased bills.

“In a flat where we stay, some of us pay as high as N30, 000 per month without consuming the required power which made some to pack out,” he added.

Hon. Ajibola Israel Famurewa, chairman of the adhoc committee, said it became necessary for the House of Representatives to carry out the interactive session across geopolitical zones due to the huge petitions on high billing and poor electricity supply.

He noted that the recommendations of the committee will be submitted to the House for further action.