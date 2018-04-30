PRCAN Congratulates New NIPR Council, Ali-Balogun

The Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN) has congratulated the 22-member Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), which was elected at the Annual General Meeting held recently in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

Mallam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, who had served as Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Council from 2013 to last week, was elected President, while a former member of the Council, Comptroller Adewale Adeniyi of the Nigeria Customs Service, is now the Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Council.

Also elected into the Governing Council is Mrs Nkechi Ali-Balogun, CEO NECCI Limited, a member-firm of PRCAN.

In a statement by PRCAN President, John Ehiguese, he commended the NIPR members for the well-informed choice of the Governing Council and urged the new leaders to justify the confidence reposed in them as demonstrated by the smooth conduct of the election.

Ehiguese pledged the unwavering support of PRCAN to the NIPR leadership, particularly as it has committed itself to full implementation of the laws governing Public Relations practice in Nigeria.

He said: “PRCAN has been at the forefront of the advocacy to sanitise the practice of Public Relations and it will lend every support possible to NIPR in the battle ahead.”

PRCAN specifically congratulated Ali-Balogun for being its first member to be elected into the NIPR Governing Council in almost a decade. Ehiguese acknowledged Ali-Balogun’s suitability for the new role, having been Chairperson of the Lagos State Chapter and also a committed member of both PRCAN and NIPR.

PRCAN is legally chartered by By Law No. 3, 1993, of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), to cater to the interests of the consultancy side of PR practice in Nigeria. The sectoral body of public relations consultancy practice in Nigeria currently has a membership of over 50 firms who provide services across at least 21 PR practice areas.