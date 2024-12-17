Ademola Lookman Crowned 2024 CAF African Player Of The Year

Nigerian football sensation Ademola Lookman has been honored as the African Player of the Year at the prestigious 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards. The announcement came during a spectacular ceremony held in Marrakech, Morocco, where the finest talents in African football were celebrated.

The Atalanta forward enjoyed a remarkable year, captivating fans with his exceptional skills, lightning speed, and clinical finishing. Lookman’s contributions were pivotal to his club’s success in Serie A and Nigeria’s qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Among his standout achievements, Lookman delivered crucial goals in the UEFA Europa League and consistently impressed in domestic competitions. His extraordinary performances established him as one of the brightest stars in African football.

Lookman faced fierce competition for the award, triumphing over Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, and South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Earlier in the year, Bizwatch Nigeria reported that Lookman ranked 14th in the 2024 Ballon d’Or standings—a testament to his growing global reputation. In May, he etched his name into history by becoming the first player to score a hat-trick in a UEFA Europa League final. His stunning performance led Atalanta to a 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, ending the Bundesliga champions’ remarkable 51-match unbeaten streak.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Lookman dedicated his accolade to his teammates, family, and the fans who have supported him throughout his career.

Other CAF Award Winners:

Women’s Player of the Year: Barbra Banda (Zambia)

Women's National Team of the Year: Nigeria

Men's Young Player of the Year: Lamine Camara (Senegal) – second consecutive win

Women's Young Player of the Year: Doha El Madani (Morocco)

Men's Club of the Year: Al Ahly FC (Egypt)

Women's Club of the Year: TP Mazembe (Congo)

Men's Interclub Player of the Year: Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

Women's Interclub Player of the Year: Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco)

Women's Goalkeeper of the Year: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria)

Men's Goalkeeper of the Year: Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

Men's Coach of the Year: Emerse Faé (Ivory Coast)

Women's Coach of the Year: Lamia Boumehdi (TP Mazembe)

Goal of the Year: Cristóvão Mabululu (Angola)

This year’s CAF Awards highlighted the exceptional talent and dedication of African footballers and coaches, reaffirming the continent’s vital role in the global football arena.