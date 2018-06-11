Adeleke’s Death: Court Remands Nurse in Prison Custody

The nurse who administered the drugs which allegedly killed Senator Isiaka Adeleke has been remanded in Ilesa Prison by an Osun State High Court sitting in Ede.

The nurse, Alfred Aderibigbe, who was arraigned on murder before Justice Ayo Oyebiyi on Friday, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Aderibigbe’s lawyer Soji Oyetayo had pleaded for his client to be admitted to bail.

He told the court that there was an application submitted to the court for his client’s bail.

But the acting Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Dapo Adeniji, who led the legal team from the ministry, opposed the bail request.

“The bail application is premature because the accused was not in custody when the application was filed,” he said.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice Ayo Oyebiyi, ordered that the accused be remanded at the Ilesa Prison till June 29, 2018, when the case would come up for hearing.

Adeleke died on 23 April, 2017, after he was treated by the nurse.

His supporters alleged that he was poisoned because of his governorship ambition.

To this end, the state government instituted a coroner’s inquest to probe the cause of his death and the nurse was indicted by a magistrate.