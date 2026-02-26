ACCI Strengthens Policy Advocacy Through National Policy Fellows Forum

KEY POINTS

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) held an interactive forum for its National Policy Fellows (NPF) to bridge the gap between academia, industry, and policy.

President Chief Emeka Obegolu stated that the fellowship is a platform for strategic policy intervention to promote trade, innovation, and investment.

Fellows are tasked with translating business realities into reforms that address structural bottlenecks, specifically targeting MSME support and export diversification.

MAIN STORY

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has reaffirmed its commitment to driving sustainable economic growth through strengthened policy advocacy. During an interactive forum held on Thursday in Abuja, ACCI President Chief Emeka Obegolu highlighted the role of the National Policy Fellows (NPF) in Nigeria’s economic transformation.

The fellowship, which inaugurated its first and second cohorts in 2024 and 2025, draws experts from academia, industry, civil society, and public service to foster innovation and investment.

Obegolu described the fellowship as more than just an accolade, calling it a strategic platform for collaboration and policy intervention. To enhance this, the ACCI plans to establish a dedicated communication platform for fellows to facilitate knowledge sharing and contributions to chamber initiatives.

Fellows were also encouraged to submit policy statements to the ACCI Journal of Commerce and Industry to help influence the national economic narrative and catalyze development.

Supporting this vision, ACCI Director-General Agabaidu Jideani noted that the NPF platform recognizes professionals who advance solutions for trade and competitiveness. Dr. Idi Hong, the Chairman of the National Policy Advocacy Centre, further explained that the fellows’ role involves evidence-based advocacy.

Their focus includes easing business constraints, promoting digital growth, and supporting inclusive finance. The goal, according to Hong, is to align policy with actual business needs to stabilize the economy and build a resilient future.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The fellowship will strengthen the bridge between knowledge, industry and policy,” stated Chief Emeka Obegolu , President of the ACCI.

, President of the ACCI. Agabaidu Jideani , Director-General, described the forum as a reflection of the chamber’s commitment to “intellectual leadership and strategic collaboration.”

, Director-General, described the forum as a reflection of the chamber’s commitment to “intellectual leadership and strategic collaboration.” Dr. Idi Hong emphasized that fellows must: “Translate business realities into reforms addressing structural and regulatory bottlenecks.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The ACCI will launch a communication platform to streamline engagement between fellows and chamber leadership.

Fellows are expected to begin contributing evidence-based research to the ACCI Journal of Commerce and Industry.

The National Policy Advocacy Centre will work with fellows to monitor the implementation of reforms and assess their measurable impact on the Nigerian business environment.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the ACCI is positioning its National Policy Fellows as a critical link between high-level research and practical economic reform. By leveraging a diverse pool of experts, the chamber aims to influence national policy in a way that empowers enterprises and fosters long-term prosperity across Nigeria.