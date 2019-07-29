Access Bank Deploys CR2’s ATM Driving And Card Switching Solution

Nigerian lender Access Bank has implemented CR2’s ATM driving and card switching solution across its ATM network.

The project also included migration of the lender’s card management system.

As part of the agreement, CR2 will be responsible for managing the largest ATM network in the country comprising more than 3,000 ATMs.

The latest move follows the deployment of the CR2 BankWorld solution.

This platform is said to be fully certified for Verve Card issuing and acquiring. Additionally, it supports local requirements to operate at the Nigerian payment systems and services market.

According to CR2, the banking software developer is one of the two switch vendors running an ATM network in Nigeria.

The move is expected to generate significant cost savings for the bank as well as help it to leverage new revenue opportunities.

Recently, Access Bank completed its merger with Diamond Bank making it one of the largest lenders in Africa.

CR2 focuses on the development of banking software catering to more than 60 countries worldwide. The company offers digital and ATM channels to enable the banks offer tailored services developed on its integrated, omni-channel, digital banking platform BankWorld.

It was founded and incorporated in Ireland in 1997. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, CR2 has offices in London, Dubai, Lagos, Cairo, Amman, Bengaluru and Perth.

