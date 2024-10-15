Abia Govt Disburses Interest-Free Loans To Trained Youth Farmers

The Abia State Government has commenced the disbursement of interest-free loans to 302 youths who recently completed training in agricultural ventures. The initiative is part of the state’s efforts to boost food production.

Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr. Okey Kanu, made this announcement during a press briefing on Monday at the Government House, Umuahia, following the State Executive Council meeting.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the 302 youths were sponsored by the state government in February to undergo agricultural training at CSS Global Integrated Farms in Nassarawa. This programme is aimed at empowering young people with the skills to contribute to agricultural development in Abia.

Kanu stated, “The process for disbursing interest-free loans to 302 CSS farms-trained youth farmers has begun, following the flag-off and approval of the loan programme by His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, in September.”

He added that the state’s Ministry of Agriculture would supervise the loan distribution to ensure proper utilisation. Rather than a one-time lump sum, the loans will be disbursed in stages, tied to specific milestones achieved by the beneficiaries.

“These measures are in place to guarantee that the funds are effectively utilised and that the purpose of enhancing agricultural productivity is realised,” Kanu explained.

He noted that the initiative is expected to provide financial support to young farmers, enabling them to implement their training and contribute to food security in Abia State.