There is a lot students can do to earn an income while actively working to garner their degree qualifications. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 6 helpful tips for making money as a student.

Do Freelance Writing For Blogs or Businesses

If you’re good at writing, you can consider doing freelance writing for blogs as one way of earning an income as a student. Aside blogs, many businesses are looking for freelance writers to help them meet their writing and content creation needs, so you can take advantage of this and apply for freelance jobs with these businesses.

Consider Doing Online Design Work

For students who consider themselves artists, have a knack for graphic design and are really good with Coreldraw, Photoshop or other graphic design software, doing online design work, like making small graphics for advertisements and full site redesigns for websites and businesses, can be a great way to earn an income. Students can also consider entering design competitions that offer monetary awards for winners, and stand a chance to get paid a good amount of money if they win.

Consider Becoming a Voice-Over Artist

Doing voice-over work for production companies and advertising agencies is another great way to earn an income as a student. If you have a great voice and some broadcasting talent, you can apply for voice-over opportunities and get paid doing voice-over work for people and businesses.

Do Printing Jobs

Considering the fact that students, especially university students, do a lot of printing work, you can set up a mini-printing business with an easily affordable deskjet printer whose inks can be easily refilled, and start printing for students at your own rates. You can set up this business close to any student’s hostel or even from your room, and be on your way to making some side income as a student.

Real Estate/House Agent

As a student, if you are conversant with your locality, you can use your free time to search for accommodation for freshers and fellow students in your school environment, charging them a commissions/agents fee for your service.

Sell Your Skills

Whatever skill you have, offer it as a service to people at a cost. If you are good at cooking, considering providing catering services to those in need of it at a reasonable cost. If you are good at sewing, considering making clothes for people at a cost. If you’re good at phone or computer repairs and maintenance, also consider providing this service to people at a cost. You only need to ensure that you market your skills well, and put yourself out there so people can see what you have to offer. You can also sell your services on online sites like Fiverr, Jumia Food etc.