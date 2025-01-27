2Baba Deletes All Divorce Posts, Calls for Speculation on Marriage with Annie Idibia

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has deleted all posts and videos relating to the rumoured divorce from his wife, actress Annie Idibia, sparking mixed reactions from fans and the public.

The controversy began on Sunday, 26 January, 2025, when 2Baba shocked his followers by announcing his separation from Annie in a now-deleted Instagram post. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2012 after dating for several years, have been married for 12 years and share two children.

Initially, 2Baba claimed his account was hacked, raising questions about the authenticity of the announcement. Hours later, he posted a video to clarify his earlier statement, confirming in Pidgin English, “Nobody hacked my account. Na me talk weytin I won yan.”

However, by Monday morning, all traces of the divorce announcement were wiped from his Instagram account, leaving fans puzzled about the true state of his marriage.

2Baba and Annie’s relationship has long been a topic of public interest, marked by its highs and lows. The couple’s love story began in the early 2000s when they met and started dating before 2Baba’s rise to fame. Their marriage has been celebrated as a union of resilience amidst challenges, though it has not been without its share of public scrutiny.

The singer, famous for hits like African Queen and If Love Is a Crime, has built a reputation as one of Nigeria’s most celebrated artists. Still, his recent actions have sparked intense debate online.

While some fans have expressed disappointment over the public drama, others have called for compassion, citing the emotional toll such incidents could have on the couple and their family. As speculations swirl, many are urging 2Baba to provide clarity on the matter.

For now, the reasons behind the sudden deletion of the posts remain unclear, leaving fans and observers waiting for further developments in what has become another highly publicised chapter of the Idibias’ relationship.