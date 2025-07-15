2027: Kaduna Opposition Coalition Rallies Support To Unseat APC

In a renewed bid to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, opposition stakeholders in Kaduna State have begun strategic consultations with the state leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The move is part of a broader plan to consolidate opposition forces under the ADC platform and build what is described as a “truly strong democratic party” to reform politics in Kaduna and unite its diverse population.

Speaking during a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, former APC National Vice Chairman (North-West), Salihu Lukman, said the engagement with ADC leaders marks the beginning of efforts to establish a credible political alternative for the people of the state.

According to Lukman, the coalition comprises members drawn from the APC, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and other stakeholders committed to repositioning Kaduna politics. The meeting in Kaduna involved key discussions with ADC state executives, led by Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha.

Flanked by fellow coalition members, Lukman noted that the press conference was held with the full endorsement of prominent opposition figures, including Senator Nenadi Usman, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, Dr. John Ayuba, Senator Musa Bello, and Alhaji Shuaibu Idris Mikati—all of whom reportedly signed the coalition’s joint statement.

“With the national coalition unveiling ADC as our political platform for the 2027 elections on July 2, 2025, in Abuja, we in Kaduna State have commenced local consultations to ensure the formation of a democratic and reform-minded party,” Lukman said.

He stressed the coalition’s resolve to promote mutual respect and tolerance across the state, aiming to build an inclusive platform where political and ethnic differences are recognised and harmonised for common progress.

Lukman also disclosed that national-level negotiations are ongoing to finalise the appointment of an interim leadership for ADC. Once concluded, party guidelines for reorganisation at all levels will be released.

“In anticipation of the national directive, we’ve already begun domesticating the coalition across all 23 Local Government Areas and 255 Wards of Kaduna State,” he said. “This is to prevent a repeat of past mistakes, where power tussles among political aspirants weakened party structures and diverted attention from the people’s needs.”

He warned against internal manipulation and the imposition of candidates under the guise of “consensus,” insisting that the new party must uphold internal democracy and encourage open dialogue among its members.

“Under our new orientation, party meetings must be inclusive. Members must have the freedom to express dissent and propose alternatives. This is the only way to ensure transparency, accountability, and genuine political development,” Lukman stated.

The Kaduna opposition coalition reiterated its commitment to providing a credible alternative to the APC, ensuring that the 2027 elections are not just about winning power but about addressing the enduring challenges faced by citizens across the state.