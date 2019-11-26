2020 Budget Proposal Will Passed Next Week – Senate President

The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has disclosed that the 2020 budget proposal of the federal government will be passed next week.

Lawan, who spoke at plenary on Tuesday, said the budget estimate, which would have been passed this week by the upper chamber, will be passed before the end of next week.

He emphasised that the Senate will by next week not tolerate further delay in the submission of the budget report by the Senate Committee on Appropriation headed by Senator Barau Jibrin.

Lawan, therefore, gave the committee up till next Tuesday to unfailingly turn in its report at plenary “so that we can consider the budget report and pass it before the end of next week”.

The committee chairman while explaining why the report was not ready for presentation at Tuesday’s plenary, had earlier told his colleagues that although the committee had received and collated all the reports from the sub-committees “but the whole report will not be ready for presentation until weekend and I plead with the Senate to give us till next Tuesday to lay the report at plenary”.

Details later…

Source: THISDAY