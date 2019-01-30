2019: FG Forecasts 10 Percent Growth In Maritime Industry

The Federal Government on Tuesday projected a 10 percent growth in the Nigerian maritime industry. This was contained in the 2019/2020 maritime forecast unveiled by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in Lagos.

The forecast, the second in the series, tagged, ‘Harnessing the Maritime and Shipping Sector for Sustainable Growth’, is meant to give direction to investors and stakeholders in the industry in their planning and investment decisions as part of efforts to attract more foreign direct investment to the economy.

Major plans covered by the forecast are the economic environment, the maritime industry (local and global), regulatory framework, and emerging opportunities and challenges.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Director General of NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, said this year’s forecast will be addressing how emerging trends in the global maritime industry would affect the Nigerian maritime sector as well as domestic factors that will influence the sector. Dakuku said the maritime industry held a lot of promise for Nigeria.

“The maritime sector has the potential of contributing at least 10 percent of Nigeria’s GDP in no distant future, as Nigeria has the biggest market in Africa; and generates about 65-67 percent of cargo throughput in West Africa, and 65% of all cargo heading for these regions will most likely end up in the Nigerian market,” the DG said.

According to the forecast, the outlook for the economy in 2019 reflects, on the global side, concerns about a substantial global economic growth slowdown, likely higher US interest rates, a stronger dollar and volatile oil prices, possibly averaging below US$ 60 pb, and domestically, the impact of sentiments surrounding the 2019 general elections and post-electoral transition.

The empirical analysis projects the growth of the total fleet size in 2019 over 2018 to be 10.33 percent, easing to 8.75 percent for 2020. Oil tanker fleet size is projected to decrease by 11.2 percent for both 2019 and recover to a positive growth of 0.11 percent by 2020. Non-oil tanker fleet size is estimated to increase by 14.3 percent in 2019 and 10.2 percent in 2020, while Oil Rig count is projected to increase by 6.98 percent and 6.5 percent for 2019 and 2020, respectively.