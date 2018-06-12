2018 World Cup: Super Eagles Land in Russia

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have touched down in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

According to reports on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) official Twitter handle, the players and their officials landed in their Essentuki base in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Super Eagles flew out of their Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria, to Russia on Monday for the 21st FIFA World Cup finals – Nigeria’s sixth appearance in seven finals since making a memorable debut in the U.S. in 1994.

A picture of the players alighting from aircraft in a unique traditional outfit was also posted on the NFF Twitter page with a short tweet which read: “@FIFA World Cup. Welcome, NGA!”

The Gernot Rohr’s men are expected to have their first training session following their arrival on Tuesday.

They are the last team in Group D to arrive in Russia for the tournament, with Argentina and Iceland jetting in on Saturday.

Croatia arrived in Russia on Monday.

Nigeria will take on Croatia on Saturday in their opening Group D fixture at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place from June 14 to July 15.