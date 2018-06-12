“Russia, Here We Come!” Super Eagles Off To Russia in Style

Nigerian Super Eagles have taken their World Cup style to a new level as they set off for Russia from their training base in Austria on Monday.

The Super Eagles have made a name for themselves as a team to watch at this summer’s tournament in Russia, not just for their exciting, fast-paced style of football but for their dress sense too.

After their recent kit launch for the World Cup, they sent football fans into a frenzy as they raced to their nearest Nike store to purchase a replica for their official home and away strips.

They are refusing to stop there though, and have outdone themselves yet again as they boarded their plane to Russia wearing traditional Nigerian clothers, Buba and Sokoto’s.

While sticking to tradition, however, designers of their outfits have also kept faith with the football them by placing football’s the collars of the white and green outfits.

Captain John Obi Mikel also wrote on Instagram: ‘Russia here we come’.