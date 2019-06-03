10 Sport Highlights of the Year

Sports includes a variety of physical activities and games. They might be organized or casual. There is a wide array of sports globally such as athletics, baseball, football, and skating. Punters can learn more here about different sport markets which bookies offer. Various organizations publish a sport events calendar each year. Here are 10 top sport highlights for 2019.

1. Women’s World Cup

The FIFA World Cup tournament will take place from June 7 to July 7 in France. It will feature national teams from the Federation International de Football Association.

2. African Cup of Nations

African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is a biannual tournament that is held in different countries. Egypt will host the 2019 AFCON championship from June 15 to July 13. The Confederation of African Football organized its qualification matches.

3. US Golf Open

The U.S. Open is also known as the United States Open Championship. This year’s tournament will be held at Pebble Beach, California from June 13 to June 16. You can follow its proceedings on Facebook or Twitter.

4. European Games

European athletes usually compete in the European Games. The European Olympics Committees govern the international sport event. They launched them in December 2012.

5. Stanley Cup Finals

The 2019 ice hockey Stanley Cup championship will be held in America and Canada. The ordinary hockey season ended on April 2019. It featured 31 teams.

6. NBA Finals

NBA Playoffs began on April 13 while NBA Finals will end in June. The finals will be played in Canada and the U.S. The NBA All-Star Game was played on February 2019.

7. Wimbledon Tennis

Wimbledon is among the oldest tennis championships worldwide. It is normally held in Wimbledon, London on grass courts. This year’s tournament will take place from July 1 to July 14.

8. Island Games

The British Overseas land of Gibraltar will host the 2019 NatWest Island Games from July 6 to July 12. Gibraltar hosted the Games for the first time in 1995. It features several islands.

9. Tour de France

The popular Tour de France bicycle race is normally held each year. This year’s edition will take place in Belgium and France. It lasts for 23 days.

10. Netball World Cup

The International Netball Federation coordinates the INF Netball World Cup. It is a quadrennial netball championship. The 2019 Netball World Cup will be held in Liverpool, England.

Each sport has specific customs or rules which govern players. They help in adjudicating winners and promoting fair competition. In some sports, winners are determined by the number of goals or points they have attained. Judges may also consider the artistic impression of a player to rank them.