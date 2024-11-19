Wike Approves New Minimum Wage, Arrears For FCT Staff

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has authorised the immediate payment of the new N70,000 minimum wage to all FCT administration staff.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by Anthony Odeh, Press Secretary to the Head of the Civil Service of the FCT, and shared with journalists on Tuesday.

This development follows the signing of the new Minimum Wage Bill into law by President Bola Tinubu in May 2024, which set N70,000 as the benchmark for Nigerian workers. The approval comes amidst mounting pressure from labour unions, including the FCT chapters of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), which had threatened to embark on a strike on November 30, 2024, over delayed implementation.

Addressing concerns, the Acting Head of the FCT Civil Service, Mrs Grace Adayilo, revealed that Wike’s decision also includes payment of three months’ arrears effective from November 2024. She commended the minister’s efforts, stating, “This gesture will further motivate the entire administration staff to align with the minister’s vision and support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.”

The minister’s move underscores his commitment to improving workers’ welfare and fostering a more efficient FCT workforce. It is also seen as a timely intervention to avert disruptions from the planned industrial action.

Labour leaders and civil servants across the FCT have welcomed the announcement, expressing optimism about its positive impact on staff morale and productivity.