NGX Equities Market Gains N15bn As Index Edges Higher

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) equities market saw a minor rise on Monday, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.03%, resulting in a ₦15 billion increase in market capitalization. Improved market mood fueled the gain, extending the positive momentum from last Friday’s session.

The ASI finished at 97.747.27 points, up 24.99 basis points. This success was aided by renewed purchasing activity in mid- and large-cap equities, including top performers like WAPCO and OANDO.

Market Activity Highlights

Market activity was uneven, with total trading volume growing by 40.03% to 413.35 million units and total trading value falling by 21.15% to ₦5.34 billion. These trades were spread among 9,004 deals.

JAPAULGOLD emerged as the most frequently traded stock by volume, accounting for 43.35% of all shares traded. Other big volume drivers were CONHALLPLC (8.92%), ACCESSCORP (7.66%), UBA (4.20%), and UCAP (2.46%). ACCESSCORP topped the value chart, accounting for 14.55% of total trade value.

Gainers and Losers

The market breadth remained positive, with 29 gainers outperforming 21 losers.

JOHNHOLT topped the list with a 9.97% price appreciation, followed by EUNISELL (+9.92%), BETAGLAS (+9.92%), WAPCO (+9.52%), and TANTALIZER (+9.33%). Top Losers: MECURE led the laggards with a 9.65% price decline, trailed by THOMASWY (-8.85%), CHAMPION (-6.88%), GUINNESS (-4.62%), and UPDC (-3.38%).

Sector Performance

Sectoral performance was mixed:

The Banking (-0.58%), Consumer Goods (-0.27%), and Oil & Gas (-0.08%) indices closed in the red, dragged by losses in stocks such as ACCESSCORP (-3.03%), GUINNESS (-4.62%), and CONOIL (-0.35%). Gaining Sectors: The Industrial Goods (+0.66%) and Insurance (+0.42%) indices advanced, driven by gains in WAPCO (+9.52%) and CONHALL (+6.38%).

Market Capitalization

The equities market capitalization increased by ₦15.27 billion, closing at ₦59.23 trillion, reflecting sustained investor confidence in select sectors and stocks. Investors are expected to monitor market trends closely as key performance indicators show mixed signals amid evolving trading dynamics.