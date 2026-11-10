WHO warns climate change is disrupting healthcare and putting health workers at risk

KEY POINTS

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus says climate change is already causing illnesses and disrupting essential health services.

Heatwaves, floods, droughts, wildfires and air pollution are increasing pressure on healthcare facilities.

WHO urges governments to invest in resilient hospitals, reliable electricity, water supply and trained health workers.

The organisation says health must become a central consideration in climate policies and financing.

MAIN STORY

Climate change is already increasing illness, disrupting essential health services and exposing healthcare workers to greater risks, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, has warned.

In a statement on Monday, Ghebreyesus said the climate crisis had become a health crisis, with its effects already being felt by communities and healthcare systems around the world.

He identified heatwaves, floods, droughts, wildfires and air pollution as growing threats to public health and the ability of healthcare facilities to deliver essential services.

Speaking at the COP31 Health Day media conference, the WHO chief called for health to become a major consideration in global climate action, urging governments to strengthen healthcare systems against climate-related emergencies.

He identified three priorities: building climate-resilient health systems, turning existing climate and health plans into action, and increasing investment in interventions that can protect lives and improve health outcomes.

THE ISSUES

Ghebreyesus said healthcare facilities needed to remain operational during extreme heat, floods and storms. This would require reliable electricity, water supplies, effective early warning systems and infrastructure designed to withstand climate-related emergencies.

He also stressed the importance of resilient medical supply chains and health workers who are properly trained and equipped to respond to emergencies.

However, he warned that many countries were struggling to implement existing climate and health plans because of inadequate funding, limited capacity and poor coordination.

He said climate-related health risks could not be addressed by health ministries alone because decisions on energy, transport, food, water, housing and urban planning directly affect public health.

He therefore called for ministries of health, finance, environment and energy to coordinate their planning and resource allocation, while ensuring that health priorities were included in national adaptation plans and climate commitments.

The WHO director-general said investment in climate and health interventions could save lives, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen national economies. He argued that climate action should be treated as an investment in healthier populations and more resilient communities, rather than an additional financial burden.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The climate crisis is a health crisis.” – Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organisation.

WHAT’S NEXT

Ghebreyesus said the Antalya Initiative for Health Resilience would help countries turn climate and health priorities into practical measures by documenting successful interventions and encouraging countries to share experiences.

The initiative is expected to complement WHO’s Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health (ATACH), which brings countries and partners together to develop, renew and report commitments on climate and health.

He said the lessons gathered through the Antalya Initiative would continue to be shared through ATACH beyond COP31, giving countries a platform to learn from one another and accelerate implementation.

The WHO chief also described the Belém Health Action Plan as an important framework and urged governments to make COP31 a turning point for faster action.

He called on climate negotiators and development financiers to include health considerations in climate-related decisions and funding arrangements. He also urged countries to share both successful interventions and setbacks so that others could learn from their experiences.

BOTTOM LINE

Climate change is placing pressure on healthcare systems through rising illness, extreme weather and disruptions to essential services. WHO’s message is that governments must move beyond climate commitments and invest in hospitals, electricity, water supply, medical supply chains and trained health workers that can withstand these pressures.