Which Countries Offer Birthright Citizenship In 2025?

Birthright citizenship is making headlines again, largely because of Donald Trump. Upon returning to the White House, he issued an Executive Order to ban automatic citizenship for children born in the U.S.

This has sparked legal challenges, with over 20 states suing to overturn the decision. A judge has temporarily blocked the order, leaving the final outcome uncertain.

What Is Birthright Citizenship?

Birthright citizenship means that any child born in a country automatically becomes a citizen, regardless of the parents’ nationality. In the U.S., for example, a child born to Indian parents is immediately recognized as an American citizen.

This concept, called jus soli (Latin for “right of the soil”), is rooted in English law and is common in the Americas. It contrasts with jus sanguinis (“right of blood”), which grants citizenship based on a parent’s nationality and is more common in Europe.

In the U.S., jus soli is protected by the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which states:

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Which Countries Offer Birthright Citizenship?

As of 2025, 34 countries grant citizenship to children born on their soil, including:

North & South America : Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the U.S., and more

: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the U.S., and more Caribbean Nations : Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, and others

: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, and others Africa and Oceania: Chad, Lesotho, Fiji, Tuvalu, and more

How Does Birthright Citizenship Work With Residency by Investment?

For wealthy individuals, residency and citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programs can also play a role in securing birthright citizenship for future generations. For example:

United States : Through the EB-5 Investor Visa , an $800,000 investment makes you eligible for U.S. citizenship after 5 years. If your child is born in the U.S. during this period, they gain citizenship automatically.

: Through the , an $800,000 investment makes you eligible for U.S. citizenship after 5 years. If your child is born in the U.S. during this period, they gain citizenship automatically. Canada: The Start-up Visa requires an investment starting at C$275,000. After 5 years, you and your family can become Canadian citizens, and any child born during this time will automatically be Canadian.

CBI Programs With Birthright Citizenship

Several Caribbean nations offer CBI programs where birthright citizenship is also available:

Antigua and Barbuda ($230,000): Spend 5 days annually on the islands over 5 years, and children born there gain citizenship. Dominica ($200,000): No residency requirement, but living there offers tax benefits and jus soli for children born on the island. Grenada ($235,000): Includes citizenship for a family of 4; children born there also qualify for birthright citizenship. St. Kitts and Nevis ($250,000): Residency ensures jus soli for your children. St. Lucia ($240,000): Spend 183 days a year there, and children born during that time automatically gain citizenship.

Is Birthright Citizenship Right for You?

For those looking to build a legacy, birthright citizenship is a valuable option, especially when combined with residency or CBI programs. To explore your options further, consult a specialist, to tailor a plan that fits your needs.